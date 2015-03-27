Labor leaders said on Thursday they had reached an agreement with developers of a proposed Los Angeles-area stadium project, which is backed by the billionaire owner of the St. Louis Rams, that could become home for an NFL team.

The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor said in a statement it was excited about the 80,000-seat stadium project proposed for suburban Inglewood, now that its member unions have reached the jobs agreement.

"The promise of good jobs - both for the project's construction and for ongoing operations - is now a guarantee," LA County Federation of Labor Executive Secretary Rusty Hicks said in a statement.

Specific details about the agreement were not provided.

The Inglewood City Council has unanimously approved the stadium, which includes Rams owner Stan Kroenke as a developer. The stadium would be part of a larger entertainment, commercial and residential development at the defunct Hollywood Park horse track.

The proposed 238-acre (96-hectare) site lies near the Los Angeles International Airport and at the junction of major highways.

A rival stadium project proposed for the city of Carson, which would be shared by the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders, moved forward on Saturday when a petition supporting its construction garnered twice as many signatures as needed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

ESPN reported that San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said on Thursday the city and county would partner to hire negotiators who could help broker a stadium deal for the Chargers, a move that could cost $500,000, to keep the team with the city.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco)