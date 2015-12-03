Prosecutors fight to use Cosby's own words at June trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
NEW YORK British rock band Coldplay will play the halftime show at the 2016 Super Bowl, according to media reports on Thursday.
The band, lead by frontman Chris Martin, will take the stage at halftime in the game on Feb. 7 in Santa Clara, California, the Wall Street Journal, Us Weekly and Sports Illustrated reported, citing sources.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said on Thursday the halftime show was still being planned. "There will be multiple acts. One will be announced tonight," McCarthy said
The annual NFL Super Bowl is the most-watched event on U.S. television drawing more than 100 million viewers. Last year's performer was Katy Perry.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
NEW YORK Drake's album "More Life" spent a second week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart on Monday, keeping Britain's Ed Sheeran in second place while musician Trey Songz debuted at No. 3, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.