NEW YORK British rock band Coldplay will play the halftime show at the 2016 Super Bowl, according to media reports on Thursday.

The band, lead by frontman Chris Martin, will take the stage at halftime in the game on Feb. 7 in Santa Clara, California, the Wall Street Journal, Us Weekly and Sports Illustrated reported, citing sources.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said on Thursday the halftime show was still being planned. "There will be multiple acts. One will be announced tonight," McCarthy said

The annual NFL Super Bowl is the most-watched event on U.S. television drawing more than 100 million viewers. Last year's performer was Katy Perry.

