Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) scuffle near the end of the game as back judge Terrence Miles (111) tries to intervene in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix...

BOSTON Boston will delay until Wednesday its parade to celebrate the New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory, after Mayor Marty Walsh decided on Monday to push the event back a day because of a snowstorm pounding the city.

"Due to today's bad weather and the worsening forecast tonight, the New England Patriots and the city of Boston have made the mutual decision to postpone the victory parade until Wednesday," Walsh said in a statement.

The city had intended to host the parade on Tuesday. But heavy snowfall is expected to last until about midnight, dropping as much as 14 inches (36 cm), while temperatures on Tuesday are expected to drop as low as 15 F (-9 C).

Thousands of fans are expected to turn out to see players including star quarterback Tom Brady and Malcolm Butler, the rookie who snagged a last-minute interception to secure Sunday's victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The team will tour the city in World War Two-era amphibious trucks known as "duck boats" in what has become a tradition for Boston's championship clubs.

Fans are calling Sunday night's game one of the best Super Bowls ever, with the Patriots clinching their fourth championship after a heart-stopping sequence of plays in the game's final minutes.

Walsh also canceled Tuesday classes for students in Boston public schools, the second straight day of closures, reflecting the storm.

(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Scott Malone, Eric Beech and Peter Cooney)