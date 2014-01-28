Workers are seen on stage at Times Square as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Prosecutors have charged two men with selling counterfeit tickets for Sunday's Super Bowl, including phony passes to star-studded parties after the first NFL championships to be held in the New York area, officials said Tuesday.

Damon Daniels, 43, and Eugene Fladger, 32, face up to seven years in prison after selling 34 tickets valued at $2,400 to an undercover police officer in a secret operation spanning almost two months, according to district attorney's office for New York City's Queens County.

The two men sold the high-quality forgeries - complete with the NFL logo and a computer enabled barcode - online and across New York City, creating what District Attorney Richard Brown called a "security nightmare for the NFL."

"Individuals who bought tickets or passes through the Internet may be in for a rude awakening on game day," he said.

Security is high ahead of the February 2 game, with police out in force around venues for game-related events, including a "Super Bowl Boulevard" planned for Manhattan Wednesday through Saturday and a Tuesday event with players from both teams in Newark, New Jersey.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes, editing by Scott Malone and Gunna Dickson)