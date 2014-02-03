Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin (11) runs back the second half kickoff for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey As they charged out of the locker room for the second half of Sunday's Super Bowl, the Denver Broncos were looking for something to turn the momentum as they trailed by 22 points.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin had something else in store, however, and ran back the second half kickoff for a touchdown, extending his team's lead on the way to a 43-8 blowout victory.

Denver defensive end Shaun Phillips said the touchdown took its toll.

"We were hyped up, saying we were going to come out and get a stop ... and then they're like, 'boom,'" Phillips said. "We got kicked in the chin."

As he celebrated in the locker room after the game, Harvin said he knew he had a good shot at the end zone from the moment he caught the ball and saw a wall of his white-jerseyed team mates in front of him.

"Those guys pretty much had white that whole side of the field," said Harvin, who also led the Seahawks in rushing yardage on Sunday. "I just picked a hole."

The 87-yard return left Denver wary of the 25-year-old native of Chesapeake, Virginia, said team mate Jermaine Kearse, a fellow wide receiver.

"They have to zone in on him," Kearse said. "He is an explosive player. He can make plays, big plays, and that's exactly what he did. It made things a lot easier for us."

Harvin, in his fifth year in the NFL, said the Seahawks still had room to improve after their first Super Bowl win.

"This is not the finish, this is just the start," he said. "We've got a young team, we're still hungry, we are competitive."

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Ian Ransom)