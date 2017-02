New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning jumps onto defensive end Justin Tuck after defeating the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

INDIANAPOLIS New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was named the Most Valuable Player in Sunday's Super Bowl after leading his team to a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots.

Manning, who was also named MVP when the Giants beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl four years ago, joined Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the only players to win the award more than once.

(Reporting by Julian Linden)