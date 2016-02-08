SAN FRANCISCO With a Super Bowl 50 party circuit that could bring rock stars to their knees hitting overdrive on Saturday the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers may be the only ones well-rested for the NFL's title game.

Private jets have crowded into Bay Area airports unloading their precious cargo of A-list celebrities and billionaires who have joined locals for a party-packed week of celebrations big and small in the lead-up to Sunday's Super Bowl.

The NFL Experience and Super Bowl City have provided plenty of interactive family fun for an affordable price.

But an invite to one of many VIP events may be harder to come by than a ticket to Sunday's game which were going for an average price of $4,827 on online ticket resale site StubHub, with one fan shelling out $27,983 for lower prime club seat.

If you want to party in style this weekend, you might want to talk to your bank manager, particularly if you are interested in the San Jose Fairmont Super Bowl package which is going for $150,000 and includes three nights in their presidential suite and use of a chauffeured Escalade.

Of course you will want to keep that credit card handy, since you will not be sitting in your room.

Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's DirecTV Super Saturday Night Party with the Red Hot Chili Peppers is one of the big tickets for Super Bowl eve with those not on the guest list plopping down $2,000.

If that is a little too rich for your taste, entrance to the Rolling Stone magazine bash will set you back a cool $1,000, according to StubHub.

ESPN, Maxim and Playboy, with two dozen centrefolds, are always among the hottest tickets for party goers.

This year Playboy, who pitched their party tent in the parking lot at Major League Baseball's AT&T Park, used the event to officially debut the iconic magazine's first non-nude issue that will hit the stands in March.

Metallica will perform at AT&T Park later on Saturday.

Two of the bigger Super Bowl soirees were the Media Party for 3,000 accredited press and friends and Taste of the NFL, a charity event which offers the chance to sample chef-created gourmet dishes from every city represented in the league.

San Francisco homeless who have protested during Super Bowl Week over the display of hedonistic excess while the needy and poor are brushed to the sidelines will also get a small taste of the party.

A volunteer group called Food Runners has been gathering up leftovers from catered Super Bowl events and distributing them to homeless shelters and those living on the street.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)