EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey A selection of quotes from Sunday's Super Bowl between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks:

Seattle linebacker Malcolm Smith, the game's Most Valuable Player: "I always imagined myself making great plays but I never thought about being the MVP. I was just happy to be on the field."

Seattle coach Pete Carroll: "This is an amazing team. These guys started a long time ago - it took four years to get to this point. They've never taken a step sideways or backwards from going forward to make this team the way it is now."

Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman: "I think (the world) learned how complete of a team we are, (and) how complete our defense is. It's not just the Legion of Boom back there."

Seattle defensive end Red Bryant: "A bunch of nobodies. Inexperienced. Ain't never been there. You see what misfits get you. You see what overachievers get you."

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson: "At the beginning of the season I told our guys, 'Hey, why not us?' We had the talent. We had the coaching."

Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner: "I think as a team, everything - from the special teams to the offense to the defense, I feel like everybody was clicking. We peaked at the right time."

Denver quarterback Peyton Manning: "I think we played a great football team. We needed to play really well in order to win and we didn't come anywhere close to that."

Denver coach John Fox: "At the end of an NFL season, there is one happy camper and that's the Seattle Seahawks tonight."

Denver defensive tackle, Terrance Knighton: "Their defense made plays, ours didn't. They created turnovers, they scored on defense, they dominated special teams, and we got down too early and we couldn't do anything to get back in the game."

Denver vice president of football operations John Elway: "It's one of those nights. I give them credit on the defensive side, but we just can't make the mistakes that we made, especially against a good football team."

Denver wide receiver Wes Welker - "It hurts no matter what. It's never easy. It's a cruel game sometimes, you just have to roll with it."

