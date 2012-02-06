INDIANAPOLIS A selection of quotes from Sunday's Super Bowl.

"The greatest feeling in professional sports is to win the Super Bowl." - New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin.

"I don't think I could have wrote a better script than this one. We've talked about it all year, and it's just fitting that it came down to a final drive by Eli." - NY defensive end Justin Tuck.

"It's the greatest thing in the world, man. I'm just hoping we can win another one. It's the greatest feeling in my life." - NY running back Ahmad Bradshaw.

"It was a great game with two great teams. We played to the very end. It was just a great effort on both sides. There were some big plays being made." - NY quarterback Eli Manning.

"Big Blue gave us a game to remember, and on Tuesday we're going to give them a parade to remember." - New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

"The Giants have been playing this way all year. We're in New Jersey, and we're just proud of our Giants." - New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

"I couldn't ask for anything more, man. This is the best feeling of my life. I want to catch some confetti. I want to bring it home." - NY wide receiver Victor Cruz.

"You don't feel good after you lose this game. It was wild out there. Hey, it's the Super Bowl." - New England head coach Bill Belichick.

"As a competitor, we all hate to lose. We fight as hard as we can and sometimes you get beat. I'm proud of our team for the way that we hung in there all season. We just kept fighting until the end and it came down to one play at the end of the game." - NE quarterback Tom Brady.

"It's as tough of a loss as I think I've ever had. You get so close, and it doesn't end up the way you like it. It's a tough pill to swallow." - NE running back Danny Woodhead.

"Just losing the game hurts so much (with) how much we dedicated ourselves, how much our team mates all went through, just grinding every single day and every single off-day all together." - NE tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"It hit me right in the hands. It's a play I never drop, I always make. Most critical situation and I let the team down." - NE wide receiver Wes Walker on his failure to take a catch in the fourth quarter.

"Words can't even really express how I feel right now. It's a letdown, and we've got to go to work next year and try to get better." - NE linebacker Brandon Spikes.

