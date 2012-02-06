INDIANAPOLIS Scoring summary from Sunday's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and New York Giants. The Giants won 21-17.
1st quarter
08:52 New York Giants safety. Penalty on Tom Brady, intentional grounding in own end zone. NY 2 NE 0
03:24 New York Giants touchdown. Victor Cruz, 2-yard pass from Eli Manning. Lawrence Tynes converted. NY 9 NE 0
- - -
2nd quarter
13:48 New England Patriots field goal. 29 yards, Stephen Gostkowski. NY 9 NE 3
00:08 New England Patriots touchdown. Danny Woodhead, 4-yard pass from Tom Brady. Stephen Gostkowski converted. NY 9 NE 10
00:00 Halftime NY 9 NE 10
- - -
3rd quarter
11:20 New England Patriots touchdown. Aaron Hernandez, 12-yard pass from Tom Brady. Stephen Gostkowski converted. NY 9
NE 17
06:43 New York Giants field goal. 38 yards, Lawrence Tynes.
NY 12 NE 17
00:35 New York Giants field goal. 33 yards, Lawrence Tynes.
NY 15 NE 17
- - -
4th quarter
00:57 New York Giants touchdown. Ahmad Bradshaw 6-yard run. 2-point conversion attempt unsuccessful. NY 21 NE 17
(Collated by Julian Linden)