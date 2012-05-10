MINNEAPOLIS The Minnesota House on Thursday gave final approval to a $975 million plan for a new stadium for the National Football League's Minnesota Vikings in downtown Minneapolis.

State representatives voted 71 to 60 to approve a plan worked out in a legislative conference committee that raised the Vikings contribution to the project by $50 million and reduced the state's share by the same amount.

The conference committee report could only be voted up or down. The Senate was expected to vote on the plan later on Thursday.

The Vikings have played at the Metrodome since 1982 and lobbying for a new stadium began more than a decade ago, before owner Zygi Wilf bought the team in 2005. The team agreed to the increase in its share of the construction costs.

Talks intensified as the team's 30-year lease at the Metrodome neared an end and were bolstered by the collapse of its inflatable roof in a heavy snowstorm in 2010 that forced the Vikings to play two home games elsewhere.

This session is the farthest a plan has advanced in the legislature.

Forbes valued the Vikings at nearly $800 million last year and the team's value would be expected to rise significantly if a new stadium is built.

The plan requires the Vikings to kick in $477 million, up from the $427 million the team agreed to provide under a deal announced in March with the state and Minneapolis.

The state would provide $348 million, $50 million less than a previous plan, and the city $150 million for construction. The city and team would be responsible for stadium operating costs.

The public construction costs would be funded using $498 million of appropriation bonds.

The state plans to add electronic pull-tabs and bingo to charitable gambling to cover the state portion of the bonds and could add a tax on luxury boxes or an approved sports-themed state lottery game if the revenue comes up short.

The city contribution would be covered by extending taxes on hotels, liquor and restaurants that now apply to the Minneapolis convention center. The proposal also frees the city to work on its publicly owned Target Center basketball arena.

VIKINGS COMMITTED

Supporters have said that without a new stadium the Vikings were likely to move and Minnesota was unlikely to host premier events such as the Super Bowl or college basketball championship.

"The Vikings will be committed to staying in Minnesota for at least 30 years," Republican Representative Morrie Lanning, the bill's sponsor, said. "I believe that will be longer."

The planned 65,000 seat stadium would have 150 corporate suites and 7,500 club seats, adding to Vikings revenue. The team also would have the sole right to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to the stadium for five years.

The Vikings would be the key tenant, but the stadium would expect to host other events including state high school football and soccer championships, amateur sports and concerts.

Opponents of the plan questioned whether expanded charitable gambling would be sufficient to meet funding needs, whether gambling should be expanded at all and the fairness of subsidizing a private football business.

They also questioned whether the team would relocate if no deal was reached.

"We are creating a new entitlement program for the wealthiest among us," Republican Representative Doug Wardlow said. "There is no urgency to do this. We can get a better deal."

The Minneapolis City Council has narrowly supported a stadium plan, but would have to vote again on the final plan.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)