A new tropical storm, Katia, formed over the Atlantic on Tuesday and was moving northwestward, away from the Cape Verde Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, located about 535 miles southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, was packing maximum sustained winds of about 40 miles per hour, the NHC said.

"Katia is expected to be near hurricane intensity by late Wednesday or early Thursday," the NHC said.

