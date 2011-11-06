Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ben Scrivens looks up at the score board as Boston Bruins players celebrate their fifth goal in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Toronto Maple Leafs players and coaches watch play in the final minute of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Boston Bruins Tyler Seguin (C) celebrates his second period goal with teammates Brad Marchand (L) and Joe Corvo in their NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

TORONTO Boston's Tyler Seguin scored a hat-trick to power the Bruins to a 7-0 blowout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, giving the defending Stanley Cup champions their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Seguin opened the scoring in the first period, and notched his second and third goals in the second when Boston blitzed Toronto with four goals. The Bruins scored two goals in an eight-second span and two more in 14 seconds to put the game out of reach.

"It's nice to see us play a full 60 (minutes) tonight and get the win, especially against one of the hottest teams in the NHL so everyone's happy right now," Seguin, who leads the Bruins with 14 points in 12 games, told reporters.

"Our line was clicking really well tonight. A bit of a slow start in the first period but I thought in the second period we really picked it up and I was just fortunate to finish some plays off."

Boston added two more goals in the third with Milan Lucic scoring his second of the game before Shawn Thornton completed the rout with his first of the season 28 seconds later.

The surprisingly red-hot Maple Leafs, who have missed the playoffs for six straight seasons, entered Saturday's game in a three-way tie for first place in the National Hockey League (NHL) and had won two in a row.

The Bruins slumped through the first month of the season but snapped the Ottawa Senators' six-game winning streak earlier this week before blanking the Eastern Conference-leading Maple Leafs.

Bruins goalie Tim Thomas, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs last season, made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season.

"We're still behind the eight ball here so we've just got to keep chipping away at it," said Thomas.

"We can't keep going one win and one loss ... this was a very important game for us tonight to put two back-to-back games against two hot teams and start crawling our way back into it before it gets too far into the season." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)