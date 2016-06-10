Gordie Howe greets media on his way to a dinner to honor his legacy in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan February 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Stobbe

TORONTO Canadians mourned the death of hockey legend Gordie Howe on Friday, with politicians and former players paying tribute and his hometown's flags lowered to half-staff for the man known affectionately as "Mr. Hockey."

The outpouring began almost immediately after news broke that Howe died at the age of 88. The cause of death was not announced, though his health had declined after he suffered two strokes in October 2014.

In Saskatoon, where Howe grew up, city hall flags were lowered to half-staff. National television stations interrupted programing to show tributes and highlights from Howe's 33-season career which spanned over five decades.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians identified with Howe because he embodied "both our national sport and our national identity on an international stage through a national pastime."

"Skate on, Mr. Hockey. You will be deeply missed," Trudeau said in a statement.

Howe was born in Floral, Saskatchewan, a small farming community southeast of Saskatoon.

When he retired from professional hockey, his name appeared all over the record books, from games played to goals scored to total points.

But it was not only his scoring prowess that wove Howe into the national fabric of Canadian society. His tough play on the ice hid the quiet, unassuming demeanor the self-described "lucky old farmboy" had away from the rink.

Yvan Cournoyer, a former player for the Montreal Canadiens team, said he once joked that he was alive only because he was short enough that the physically imposing Howe's elbow would fly right over his head.

Still, Howe regularly cracked jokes, and despite his busy schedule, would always sign autographs for eager fans, Cournoyer said.

"There's no Mr. Baseball, or Mr. Football, but there was one Mr. Hockey," tweeted Hall of Fame NHLer Brett Hull, whose father Bobby battled Howe in the NHL and the World Hockey Association.

A statue of Howe stands outside a hockey arena in Saskatoon, and his name adorns a road and numerous other sports facilities in the area, including one that was named last year.

As his health deteriorated, city officials were concerned Howe would not make it through a dedication ceremony. But the fears proved unfounded as Howe joked and elbowed officials to get a little more space during picture taking, said Saskatoon Mayor Donald Atchison.

"With profound Saskatchewan pride for one of our own ... goodbye Mr. Hockey," Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who wrote a book on hockey, said "Mr. Hockey will always be remembered as a legend of our beloved game."

