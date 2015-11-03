Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates against the New York Islanders during the third period at Barclays Center. The Blackhawks defeated the Islanders 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A woman who accused Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane of rape has told prosecutors that she no longer wants to cooperate in the investigation, five sources with knowledge of the case told The Buffalo News.

The investigation has created a great deal of stress for her and her family, and she no longer wants to participate in the case against the National Hockey League All-Star, she told authorities, according to the News.

The woman, whose name has not been disclosed, accused Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, of raping her in his off-season home in Hamburg, New York, a Buffalo suburb, early on Aug. 2 after the two met at a nightclub.

One of the News' sources said the woman spoke to investigators at the Erie County District Attorney’s Office and then signed a "affidavit declining prosecution" document, which is now being considered by District Attorney Frank Sedita.

The woman first asked Sedita's staff about the status of the investigation before saying she no longer wants to cooperate, one of the unidentified sources told the News.

Kane, 26, had denied the allegations and the News reported in September, citing sources, that DNA evidence did not support the woman’s contention she was raped.

Although Kane’s DNA was found on his accuser's shoulders and fingernails, it was not found in her genital area or on her undergarments, unidentified sources told the newspaper.

Sedita was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington)