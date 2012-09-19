A team sign hangs on the side of Rogers Arena, home to the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, British Columbia September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

The National Hockey League's (NHL) lockout claimed its first casualties as the league said on Wednesday it canceled the first week of preseason games given the absence of a collective bargaining agreement.

The NHL, in the midst of its fourth work stoppage in 20 years, said in a statement that the preseason set to open on September 23 is canceled through September 30, chopping 60 games off the schedule.

A league-wide lockout was imposed by the NHL on the weekend when the previous labor agreement expired with the owners and players at odds over how to divide a $3.3 billion revenue pie.

There have been no formal talks between NHL owners and the union representing its players since last Wednesday, leaving the scheduled October 11 start of the 2012-13 season in jeopardy.

The news came four days into a lockout that has already seen a number of big-name players, including NHL Most Valuable Player Evgeni Malkin, sign deals to play in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

The work stoppage is the first in the NHL since a lockout wiped out the entire 2004-05 season.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)