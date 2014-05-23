May 22, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Montreal Canadiens goalie Dustin Tokarski (35) makes a save against New York Rangers center Dominic Moore (28) during the third period in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Montreal Canadiens center Alex Galchenyuk stuffed in a rebound 72 seconds into overtime to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday to bring the visitors within 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Galchenyuk put a sudden end to a pulsating game when he cleaned up after a strong shot from Tomas Plekanec bounced off Rangers brilliant goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

The Rangers, who were looking to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the best-of-seven series, sent the game into overtime when Chris Kreider knocked in the equalizer with 29 seconds left.

Game Four of the series will return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Julian Linden)