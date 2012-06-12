LOS ANGELES The Devils paid the ultimate price for their sins in the City of Angels on Monday.

When they needed to be on their best behavior, New Jersey's players lost control of their discipline, taking a series of penalties that effectively handed the Stanley Cup to the Los Angeles Kings.

It was unrestrained madness at the worst possible time from a Devils team that had gallantly fought their way back into the series to force a sixth game after losing the first three.

Russian defenseman Anton Volchenkov set the tone for the unrestrained display when he was penalized for hooking after three minutes before a single moment of lunacy from Canadian right winger Steve Bernier turned the game in an instant.

Bernier violently slammed Los Angeles defenseman Rob Scuderi into the boards midway through the first period and was slapped with a five-minute major penalty and a 10-minute misconduct.

Scuderi, one of the home team's toughest players, crumbled to the ice with blood streaming from his face but as Bernier sat in the box, it was the Devils that felt the most pain as the Kings banged in three goals to effectively kill the contest.

New Jersey goalie Martin Brodeur said he consoled Bernier after the game.

"I am sure he feels really bad but at the end of the day, we are all trying to do our job and for him it's playing physical," Brodeur told reporters.

"Regardless of if it was a good call or a bad call it is something that really affected the game today. He's been playing that way all year long and it was to our benefit and this time around we kind of got the worst of it. But we are behind him."

Stung by the early onslaught, New Jersey continued their petulant behavior for the rest of the game.

Defenseman Bryce Salvador earned himself a double minor for high sticking then New Jersey captain Ryan Carter was given a 10-minute misconduct when he jumped on Los Angeles netminder Jonathan Quick after a goalmouth scramble.

Canadian forward David Clarkson was also given a 10-minute misconduct penalty in the second period while Petr Sykora was penalized for roughing and his Czech team mate Marek Zidlicky was sent to the box for tripping in the last frame.

New Jersey coach Peter DeBoer refused to comment or blame on the actions of his players, including Bernier, for the team's loss.

"I couldn't be prouder of my group," DeBoer said.

"Tonight is about L.A. and letting them celebrate. If you want to ask me about that in about a week, I'll give you my honest opinion on it.

"It's a bad spot for him (Bernier) to be in. Everybody knows Bernie's heart's in the right place. He's not at fault."

(Editing by John O'Brien)