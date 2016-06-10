A statue of late National Hockey League (NHL) player Gordie Howe is seen in Joe Louis Hockey Arena in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Stanley Cup Finals took a break to mourn the death of Gordie Howe on Friday before getting back to business.

Howe, known as 'Mr. Hockey', was one of the greatest players of all time in a record-setting career that spanned 33 seasons. He died in Ohio with his family at his side at the age of 88.

"Tragic day," said San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, whose team kept alive their hopes for a first Stanley Cup by beating the Penguins in Thursday's Game Five in Pittsburgh to send the best-of-seven back to California.

"Obviously, the impact that he's had on the hockey community I think goes without saying," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters.

"He's been a great ambassador for the game. He's been a great role model for all of us that have grown up with the game. Obviously it's sad news to hear of his passing."

Howe, a 23-time NHL All-Star born in the small farming town of Floral, Saskatchewan, thrived on the Stanley Cup stage, winning four National Hockey League championships during his long, brilliant run with the Detroit Red Wings.

Lanny McDonald, Chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame, joined voices ranging from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fellow hockey great Wayne Gretzky in paying homage to Howe.

"Gordie Howe is a true legend who not only inspired so many people by his achievements on the ice, but to all of those who interacted with him throughout his life," McDonald said in a statement.

"He represented our game with great dignity and always had time for his legions of fans.

McDonald offered condolences to the Howe family "to express our gratitude to Gordie for the treasured memories and legacy he is leaving behind for all to celebrate.

"Thank you ‘Mr. Hockey’.”

The Penguins, who lead the series 3-2, and Sharks had practice in San Jose to prepare for Sunday's Game Six on a somber day that was also marked by the funeral of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in Louisville, Kentucky.

"To think that we lost Muhammad Ali and Gordie Howe in the same week or 10‑day span is incredible," said Sharks coach DeBoer.

"You talk about two guys that were torchbearers for their sport over the last century, that would be the name for hockey and the name for boxing.

"I think it's a sad day. But I'm actually sitting here watching the Muhammad Ali funeral. I think it's also a celebration of their life, what they accomplished, how many people they touched."

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both)