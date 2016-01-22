The National Hockey League said Friday's game between the host Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks has been postponed due to a severe snowstorm threatening to bring record accumulations to the U.S. capital.

A makeup date for the game will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed, the NHL said in a statement.

The storm, expected to end late on Saturday afternoon, could leave 2 to 2.5 feet (61 to 76 cm) on the ground and bring winds of 30 to 50 mph (48 to 80 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

As a result, the NHL also said a decision regarding the Capitals' home game on Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins will be made on Saturday.

Earlier, the National Basketball Association postponed games that were scheduled for Saturday in Washington and Philadelphia due to the severe weather conditions.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)