SINGAPORE An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck in the central American nation of Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or casualties from the quake, which hit 25 km (16 miles) northeast of the city of El Viejo, in the Chinandega region, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

(Reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Kim Coghill)