LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Cry Baby Lane," a Nickelodeon movie about conjoined twins who are sawed apart, was deemed so scary after its one airing in October 2000 that it was banned by the network, never to be seen again.

Or so the story goes.

In fact, both the story in the movie and the story about the movie being banned are urban legends. TeenNick will air the movie on Monday, for the first time in more than a decade, as part of its "Stick-or-Treat" Halloween programing.

A Nickelodeon rep tells TheWrap that "Cry Baby Lane" was never formally banned. It was simply forgotten in the Nick vaults. Recent interest in the movie on Reddit.com, as well as the network's recent success with "The '90s Are That," a revival of its 1990s programing, prompted Nick to add "Baby" to its Halloween night line-up.

The movie will air at midnight and again at 2 a.m. on TeenNick.

"Cry Baby Lane" stars Frank Langella as undertaker Mr. Bennett, who tells brothers Andrew and Carl a creepy story about a local farmer who was the father of conjoined twins. The man was ashamed of the twins -- one good, one evil -- so he kept them locked away. When they died, he sawed them apart and buried them separately.

But when Carl and his pals disturb the grave of the evil twin, bad things happen.

The movie features an early-career performance by comedian Jim Gaffigan as a dissatisfied customer of Mr. Bennett's who tries to, ahem, stiff the undertaker on his bill.