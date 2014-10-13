The Nasdaq logo is seen on the exterior of the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

PARIS French pharmaceutical firm Nicox (NCOX.PA) may list its shares on the Nasdaq to attract U.S. investors and gain recognition as an eye drug specialist, its chief executive told Reuters.

Nicox has been refocusing its business around ophthalmology drugs - a market worth $20 billion worldwide - since a bruising setback in 2010, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug naproxcinod, recommending further trials to prove its safety.

Nicox shares have since lost around three quarters of their value and have been stuck around 2 euros. Over 80 percent of the stock is owned by small shareholders, mainly in France.

Chief Executive Michele Garufi believes Nicox is greatly undervalued. Investors in Europe have not forgiven the company for the naproxcinod debacle, but they would probably be much more supportive in the United States, he said.

"In the United States, if you fail you can start over. In Europe, you come off as a bunch of idiots, as incompetent or dishonest. There may be other places where Nicox is better appreciated," Garufi told Reuters in an interview.

However, he said that at this stage he hadn't drawn up detailed plans and didn't intend to delist from Paris.

"We may consider a dual listing and bringing in more U.S. shareholders... I'm convinced that a listing on the Nasdaq would be a success," he added.

Nicox had revenue of under $1 million last year, never posted a profit and Garufi said he did not see it break even before 2017.

SHARE ISSUE

A dual listing would make all the more sense after Nicox recently agreed to buy U.S. company Aciex Therapeutics, whose eye allergy drug just posted positive Phase III results, the final stage of trials before regulatory approval can be sought. Garufi said Nicox hoped with this product to clinch 5-10 percent of the $800-million U.S. allergic conjunctivitis market.

The Aciex deal could cost up to $120 million in newly issued Nicox shares, depending on the drug's performance, but needs to be approved by shareholders when they meet on Oct. 22.

At an investor conference on Friday, small shareholders expressed frustration at the stock's underperformance, the company's recent acquisitions and issuing of new shares, fearing a further dilution of their investment. Several had questions about the lost prospects of naproxcinod.

"We can't rewrite history, we're thinking about the future," Garufi told them, touting the firm's new portfolio of eye drugs.

Nicox and its partner Bausch + Lomb, a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO), last month unveiled positive Phase III results for their experimental glaucoma drug and said the product, if approved, could be a blockbuster.

The pair estimate that the drug, called Vesneo, could reach peak annual sales of over $1 billion worldwide and around $500 million in the United States alone. Nicox will be entitled to net royalties of 6 to 11 percent of sales, as well as milestone payments that could total $132.5 million.

Garufi described the company's market capitalization of 170 million euros as "ridiculous" and said it was worth at least twice as much when factoring in Vesneo's prospects.

Amid the tide of mergers and acquisitions sweeping the pharmaceutical industry, Garufi said he realized his company could be an easy prey, but that he hadn't been approached.

"You can't live thinking each day you might die... You have to do everything you can to grow," he said. "If someday someone shows up wanting to buy the company, shareholders will decide."

