Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
Nielsen Holdings NV, best known for its TV ratings, increased the size of its contract with India's top software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, to $2.5 billion from $1 billion.
The expanded contract, among TCS's largest, comes at a time when there are expectations that India's $100 billion IT services sector may be turning a corner helped by acceleration in IT spending by existing customers and addition of clients.
Nielsen also extended the contract by three years to 2020, and said it would buy at least $100 million in services annually from TCS, according to a regulatory filing.
The number of clients contributing $100 million or more to annual revenue rose to 16 from 14, TCS said in January.
Under the 10-year contract signed in 2007, TCS provided IT and business services to Nielsen.
TCS already has a multi-year outsourcing contract worth $2.5 billion with Citigroup Inc and a $2.2 billion contract with UK-based Friends Life.
TCS, a unit of the salt-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, boasts of major clients including General Electric, British Airways and Sony Corp.
The company competes with rival Indian software providers Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd as well as multinational firms such as IBM and Accenture Plc for outsourcing deals.
TCS shares closed at 1,414.70 rupees on Monday on India's National Stock Exchange.
Nielsen, which has a market value of $11.9 billion, closed at $32.67 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.