After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
NIAMEY Several soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with suspected Islamist militants after a suicide bomb attack on a barracks in the northern Niger town of Agadez, military sources said.
"The situation is now under control. The suicide bomber was not alone. There were other terrorists who followed in cars and there were clashes," said one of the sources, who could not give an exact number of people killed.
A western diplomat, who asked not to be identified, said about 10 people had been killed in the attack.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.