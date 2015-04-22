PARIS Niger has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu earlier this month in the southern town of Maradi, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The authorities in Niger had reported in early April a suspected case of H5N1 bird flu at a chicken farm in Maradi, which is near the border with Nigeria where several cases have been confirmed.

Out of 2,440 poultry birds on the farm in Maradi, 2,290 died from the disease, the OIE said in a statement, citing a report from Niger's veterinary services.

The cause of the outbreak was not yet known, the statement said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)