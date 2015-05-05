Nuclear plant shutdowns tied to coal pollution, decreased birth weights
(Reuters Health) - - Where communities get their electricity may directly determine their citizens' health and wellbeing, a new study suggests.
NIAMEY At least 265 people have died so far this year in a meningitis epidemic in Niger amid a shortage of vaccines needed to prevent the disease's spread, the West African nation's health minister said on Tuesday.
Some 3,856 cases of meningitis were recorded between Jan. 1 and May 4, with five of the country's eight regions, including the capital Niamey, particularly hard hit, Mano Aghali said in an address broadcast on state-owned television.
The government shut all schools in the region around Niamey and launched a campaign to vaccinate children aged 2 to 15 in April at a time when the outbreak had killed 85 people.
However, classrooms reopened a week later and the vaccination campaign has yet to reach the schools.
"Niger is facing a shortage of vaccines on the international market," Aghali said. "We only have 50 percent of what's needed to cover our vaccination targets."
In 2010-2011, the uranium and oil-producer, one of the world's poorest nations, successfully carried out a campaign to eliminate the "A" strain of meningitis.
Meningococcal meningitis infects the thin lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can cause severe brain damage, deafness, epilepsy or necrosis and if untreated is fatal in 50 percent of cases.
Authorities said the current outbreak included the W135, "C" strain and pneumococcal kinds of meningitis.
CHICAGO About one in 10 pregnant women with confirmed Zika infections had a fetus or baby with birth defects, offering the clearest picture yet of the risk of Zika infection during pregnancy, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) - - Patients are regularly urged by their doctors to quit drinking soda - only to leave the doctor’s office and come face to face with a Big Gulp. Not at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.