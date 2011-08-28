United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Asha-Rose Migiro visited the wounded on Sunday from a bomb blast at the U.N. headquarters in Nigeria on Friday.

Here are some facts about U.N. casualties and major attacks on U.N. offices

SOME U.N. NUMBERS:

* Up to August 17 at least 17 United Nations personnel have been killed in 2011 while carrying out their duties.

* Since the first U.N. peacekeeping operation was established in 1948, 747 peacekeeping personnel have been killed in malicious acts such as attacks, bombings and land mine explosions.

* The Haiti earthquake in January 2010 resulted in 102 U.N. deaths, the largest single loss in its history.

* MAJOR ATTACKS ON U.N. OFFICES:

August 19, 2003 - IRAQ - A truck bomb attack on the U.N. headquarters in Baghdad kills 22 people, including U.N. envoy Sergio Vieira de Mello. He was at the time High Commissioner for Human Rights and also a possible candidate for U.N. Secretary General.

December 11, 2007 - ALGERIA - Seventeen United Nations staff members are among 41 people killed when a car bomb destroys the offices of the U.N. Development Programme and damages those of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in Algiers. A second car bomb explodes near a court building.

Oct 28, 2009 - AFGHANISTAN - Six U.N. staff, all foreigners, are killed in an attack on an international guest house in Kabul.

April 1, 2011 - AFGHANISTAN - Three U.N. international staff and four international security guards are killed in an attack on the U.N. office in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

August 26, 2011 - NIGERIA - A car slammed through security gates of the United Nations offices in the capital, Abuja, killing at least 23 people and wounding dozens. There has been no confirmed claim of responsibility for the attack, in which the car's driver was killed, possibly making the incident Nigeria's first suicide bombing.

