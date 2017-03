ONITSHA, Nigeria An explosion struck a polling station at a primary school in the eastern Nigerian city of Awka on Saturday morning but claimed no casualties, police said.

"No lives were lost and none injured. The police bomb squad has moved in," Uche Eze, police spokesman for Anambra state, of which Awka is the capital, said. Anambra has often been scene of political thuggery around election time.

