ONITSHA A bomb exploded in the eastern Nigerian city of Enugu at a polling station in a primary school on Saturday, hours before polls opened and before another bomb that stuck a different part of the east, police said.

"No life was lost but there were blood stains on the vehicle that conveyed the bomb showing the occupant may have been injured," Enugu police spokesman Stephen Lar said by telephone.

