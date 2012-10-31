Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LAGOS African phone tower group IHS (IHS.LG) plans to sell 25 percent stake in its telecom infrastructure business to European investment firm Wendel (MWDP.PA) for $125 million to fund expansion, it said through the stock exchange on Wednesday.
IHS said the equity raised from Wendel will help balance its capital structure, fund the purchase of additional towers and make infrastructure improvements throughout Africa and the Middle East.
"Telecommunications will be at the heart of the African boom ... this transaction with IHS showcases a perfect operational blend of growth and diversification," Wendel's chairman Frederic Lemoine said in a joint statement with IHS.
Since December, IHS has raised $500 million in debt with the aim of growing its tower sites to around 10,000-15,000 towers in the next five years. It had just 850 a year ago.
Other shareholders in IHS include International Finance Corporation, South Africa's Investec Asset Management, private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners, Dutch Development Bank, and some local Nigerian banks such as Skye Bank SKYBAN.LG.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.