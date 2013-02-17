Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
ATHENS A Greek national was among seven construction workers kidnapped in the state of Bauchi in northern Nigeria, the Greek foreign ministry said on Sunday.
A ministry statement said the Greek worker was abducted on Saturday night after an armed attack at the housing complex where staff of Lebanese construction firm Setraco were staying.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.