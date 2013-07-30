After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
ABUJA Nigeria lost out on $10.9 billion in potential oil revenues due to oil theft between 2009-2011, the chairman of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said on Tuesday.
"Over 136 million barrels estimated at $10.9 billion was lost to crude oil theft and sabotage," Ledum Mitee said in an emailed statement, after NEITI published an audit of the Nigerian oil and gas sector this week.
NEITI is a government agency that operates as part of a global EITI scheme aimed at improving transparency among commodity producing countries.
Oil theft in Nigeria is often associated with criminal gangs who tap crude from pipelines for local refining but the majority of stolen crude leaves the country in large tankers.
Security experts say the scale of the theft - estimated at up to 250,000 barrels per day - could not be achieved without the complicity of officials.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Keiron Henderson)
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.