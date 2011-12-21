Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is in the process of shutting its 200,000 barrels per day Bonga offshore oilfield in Nigeria after a leak occurred while loading a tanker on Tuesday, the firm said in a statement.
The company said that "less than 40,000 barrels of oil" has leaked into the ocean so far.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.