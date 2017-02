DUBAI Three of Nigeria's CDMA mobile operators - Starcomms (STARCOM.LG), Multilinks and MTS - are seeking approval to merge, the Nigerian telecoms regulator said on Monday.

Lolia Emakpore, a director of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), also told Reuters at a conference in Dubai she expects the mobile subscriber base in Nigeria to grow 14 percent next year to 120 million, the fastest pace since the technology arrived a decade ago.

