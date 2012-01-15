Members of the Niger Delta People Volunteers Force march in support of Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan on fuel subsidies removal in the oil hub city of Port Hacourt, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Austine Ekeinde

ABUJA Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and labor unions met late Sunday but failed to reach a compromise over the removal of fuel subsidies that has raised fears of a shutdown of Nigeria's oil industry, presidency sources said.

Jonathan was expected to make a public address following the talks and unions refused to give comment until he had spoken, but several sources said no agreement had been reached. The president's address may now be aired later Monday.

Unions said Sunday that nationwide strikes and protests would resume Monday if no agreement was reached.

Tens of thousands took to the streets for strikes over five successive days last week in protest against the sudden removal of a fuel subsidy on January 1 that more than doubled the pump price of petrol to 150 naira ($0.93) per liter from 65 naira.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock)