Post Holdings set to buy Britain's Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal: source
Post Holdings , the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
ABUJA Africa Internet Group (AIG) has secured 225 million euros in funding from investors including U.S. bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N), South Africa's MTN MTN.J and Rocket Internet (RKET.DE), the Nigerian e-commerce group said on Thursday.
The firm attracted 75 million euros from French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) last month.
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.