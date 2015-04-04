PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria Gunmen killed nine people and injured two in a shooting spree in the Nigerian town of Obrikom and the nearby village of Obor, in oil-producing Rivers state, on Friday evening, a police spokesman and witnesses said on Saturday.

"It was at about 7:30 p.m. yesterday. Some unknown armed men invaded the Obrikom and Obor communities ... killing nine, injuring two persons," a Rivers state police spokesman Ahmad Mohammad said.

He said the house of a parliamentary opposition candidate, Vincent Ogbagu of the All Progressives Congress, was set on fire. APC presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari beat incumbent Goodluck Jonathan in a landslide victory last weekend, creating a bitter mood in Jonathan's home region.

