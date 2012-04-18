ABUJA The United States has warned its citizens living in Nigeria that Islamist sect Boko Haram is planning attacks on the capital Abuja, including major hotels there.

"The U.S. Embassy has received information that Boko Haram may be planning attacks in Abuja, Nigeria, including against hotels frequently visited by Westerners," an emergency message on its website said.

Boko Haram has killed hundreds in gun and bomb attacks this year. Its strikes usually target police, authority figures and churches in the mostly Muslim north, although there have been a handful of deadly strikes in and around the capital.

