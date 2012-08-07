Latin American wireless carrier NII Holdings Inc (NIHD.O) reported a surprise quarterly loss, partly due to high deployment costs for its 3G network, and the company cut its full-year operating revenue outlook by $1 billion as it expects fewer subscriber additions.

NII shares plunged 30 percent to a nine-year low of $5.65 in early trading. The stock was the top loser on the Nasdaq.

NII slashed its 2012 operating revenue forecast to $6.1 billion. It also cut its net subscriber additions forecast to about 1 million from its prior view of 1.4 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $6.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which targets business customers in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Chile under the Nextel brand, has been spending heavily to roll out 3G networks and it accounted for about 70 percent of its total investment of $366 million in the second quarter.

NII launched 3G networks in Peru and Chile in the last few months and will soon deploy the service in Mexico and Brazil.

"During the second quarter, we continued to move forward with the deployment of our 3G networks, while addressing a number of near-term operational challenges we face in some of our markets," Chief Executive Steve Dussek said in a statement.

Revenue from Brazil -- NII's main market -- fell 22 percent to $678.6 million.

Total operating revenue dropped 15 percent to $1.5 billion for the quarter ended June 30.

The net loss was $103.5 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with net income of $122.7 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

NII, which competes with Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT3.SA), said average revenue per subscriber fell to $38 from $51.

The company added 235,000 net subscribers to its network in the quarter, lifting its total subscriber base to more than 11.2 million.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)