Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
TOKYO Nikon Corp (7731.T) said on Thursday it is slashing its forecast for stepper sales in the year to next March by 39 percent to 28 steppers, down from an August forecast to sell 46 of the multi-million dollar lithography machines.
Nikon, which is trying to keep pace with ASML (ASML.AS), also cut its annual sales forecast for its compact cameras to 17 million cameras, down from 18 million. It nudged up its digital SLR camera sales outlook to 7.1 million from a previous forecast of 7 million cameras.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.