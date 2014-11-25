Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Data storage maker Nimble Storage Inc reported a 77 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders fell to $28.4 million, or 39 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $10.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 15 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $59.1 million from $33.4 million.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.