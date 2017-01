A man looks at a monitor displaying a Pokemon movie trailer outside a theater in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Shares of Nintendo rose as much as 7 percent on Friday, erasing earlier losses after players reported the company's blockbuster mobile phone game Pokemon GO had been released in Japan.

Shares in McDonald's Japan, which will collaborate on the game, rose as much as 9 percent.

