Men ride an escalator past Nintendo Co advertisements at an electronics retail store in Tokyo April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Shares in Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) climbed as much as 4.2 percent to a three-month high on Friday morning, ahead of the release of its latest Super Mario video game in the United States.

Nintendo is to release Super Mario 3D Land game for its Wii U console later on Friday, as well as Mario Party: Island Tour and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds for its handheld 3DS device.

"Nintendo has got some good reviews for Mario games," a Tokyo-based trader said, with reference to the shares' rise on Friday.

The stock was up 3.9 percent at 13,500 yen by 0152 GMT in relatively robust trade, with volume at 63 percent of the full daily average for the past 90 trading days.

Another trader said the stock also benefited from a softer yen, which slid to a 4-1/2 month low against the dollar on Friday.

Rival Sony Corp (6758.T), which produces the PlayStation 4 game console, underperformed the broader market, down 0.1 percent, with traders saying some investors were concerned that it may sell fewer game machines than Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) Xbox One, which also goes on sale on November 22.

At $499, the Xbox One costs $100 more than the PS4.

Sony sold 1 million of its PlayStation 4s within the first 24 hours of its November 15 release in United States.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)