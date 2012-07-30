A man removes a sheet covering the loading platform of a truck at Nippon Steel Corp's collection facility in Tokyo July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T), Japan's biggest steelmaker, said it expects an 89 percent drop in first-half profit, missing market estimates, as an anemic global economy damps demand for the metal used in automobiles and construction.

Nippon Steel, which will become the world's No.2 steelmaker in October after a merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries 5405.T, expects recurring profit, or earnings before tax and special items, of 10 billion yen ($127.18 million) for the six months to September 30, down from 94.2 billion yen a year earlier.

That compares with a market consensus of 52.7 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global steelmakers including ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) are struggling with reduced demand caused by the prolonged debt crisis in Europe and a slower pace of expansion in China, the world's largest consumer. Gains in the yen and shrinking domestic demand have compounded the pain of Japanese steelmakers.

Nippon Steel's April-to-June profit plunged to 9.3 billion yen from 57 billion yen a year earlier, the company said on Monday. That compares with a consensus estimate of 29.07 billion yen.

Asia's steel market has not bottomed out, Nippon Steel said on Monday.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said last week that tough market conditions would continue into the second half of 2012, with shipments expected to decline from the first six months.

South Korea's POSCO 0059490.K, the world's No.4 steelmaker, said it expected the Chinese steel market to bottom out in the third quarter, but said the rebound would be weak.

JFE, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said last week that its steel business will swing to a loss in the quarter to September, although cost-cutting and a decline in raw materials cost will help mitigate the damage.

Japanese car production surged from the lows following the earthquake and tsunami in March last year, although government subsidies for environmentally friendly cars that have helped buoy the market are expected to end soon.

Demand for carbon steel from Japan's manufacturing sector will fall nearly 900,000 metric tons (992,080 tons) in the first half from the previous six months, Nippon Steel said.

Nippon steel said it expects reconstruction demand of about 400,000 tonnes in the current fiscal year, compared with 100,000 tonnes a year earlier.

Shares in Nippon Steel have fallen more than 20 percent since the start of 2012, compared with the benchmark Nikkei's 1.7 percent drop.

($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Ryan Woo)