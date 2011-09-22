TOKYO Japan's Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd 5405.T are likely to announce the exchange ratio for their October 2012 merger and the name of the new company on Thursday, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The two steelmakers agreed to merge their operations in February this year. The merger ratio is believed to be around 0.7 Nippon Steel share for every Sumitomo Metal share, according to the Nikkei.

The two firms will hold a news conference later on Thursday after board meetings, industry sources said without mentioning the topics.

Tokyo Stock Exchange briefly halted trading in shares of the two firms following the report.

The firms said in statements on Thursday that they have not finalized their merger.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has completed its initial assessment and is preparing to begin a second round of assessments for the merger application, the Nikkei reported.

The presidents of both companies are likely to hold a joint news conference in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon, before the commission's decision, in order to submit documents and obtain quick approval from competition watchdogs in about 10 countries, the business daily said.

The new firm's Japanese name is expected to reflect the spirit of joining of equals by combining their short-form company names, "Shin-nittetsu" for Nippon Steel and "Sumikin" for Sumitomo Metal, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)