TOKYO Sales by Japan's Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) in China are improving day by day, Executive Vice President Hiroto Saikawa told reporters on Monday.

Saikawa said he hoped to see sales return to a normal pace in about two months, though it was a bit early to speak of the future.

Sales of Japanese-brand vehicles have plummeted in China since mid-September, when violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke out after an upsurge of anti-Japanese sentiment sparked by a spat over disputed isles in the East China Sea.

Nissan's China auto sales, excluding imports, fell 34.6 percent in September from a year earlier. The company's vehicle venture with China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co (0489.HK) sold 88,249 vehicles last month.

Sales totalled 1.09 million vehicles in the first nine months of this year, down 0.4 percent from the same period in 2011.

Nissan, whose vehicle sales in China accounted for about 27 percent of total sales in 2011, has the highest exposure to China among Japanese automakers. It aims to sell 1.35 million vehicles in China in 2012.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)