SHANGHAI Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and its Chinese joint venture partner sold about 116,200 automobiles in China in November, down 11.8 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 9 percent year-on-year decrease in October and a 20 percent drop in September.

The company's China sales in the first 11 months of the year came to about 1.1 million vehicles, up 1.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd (0489.HK), last month revised its China sales forecast for the year down to 1.27 million vehicles versus a previous forecast of 1.4 million.

Nissan's Senior Vice President Jun Seki said in May that the company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by 2017-2018.

