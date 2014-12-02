Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
SHANGHAI Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and its Chinese joint venture partner sold about 116,200 automobiles in China in November, down 11.8 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday.
That follows a 9 percent year-on-year decrease in October and a 20 percent drop in September.
The company's China sales in the first 11 months of the year came to about 1.1 million vehicles, up 1.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Nissan, which operates a car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd (0489.HK), last month revised its China sales forecast for the year down to 1.27 million vehicles versus a previous forecast of 1.4 million.
Nissan's Senior Vice President Jun Seki said in May that the company aims to achieve annual China sales of 2 million cars by 2017-2018.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.