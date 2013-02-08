Costco's same-store sales, profit miss estimates
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) reported a 35 percent year-on-year drop in third quarter net profit to 54.1 billion yen ($580 million), citing weak demand in Europe, China and the United States.
The results, however, still came in slightly above the market expectation of 51.8 billion yen, according to seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nissan sold 4.94 million vehicles in calendar year 2012 globally, up 5.8 percent from 2011, but sales in China, its biggest market, fell 31.3 percent on average in October-December from a year ago after anti-Japan protests broke out in September.
($1 = 93.2100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
Supermarket operator Kroger Co surprised analysts with its first quarterly same-store sales decline in 13 years, as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry, sending its shares down as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday.
LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.