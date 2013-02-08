Nissan Motor Co's logo is pictured at the company headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

YOKOHAMA, Japan Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) reported a 35 percent year-on-year drop in third quarter net profit to 54.1 billion yen ($580 million), citing weak demand in Europe, China and the United States.

The results, however, still came in slightly above the market expectation of 51.8 billion yen, according to seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nissan sold 4.94 million vehicles in calendar year 2012 globally, up 5.8 percent from 2011, but sales in China, its biggest market, fell 31.3 percent on average in October-December from a year ago after anti-Japan protests broke out in September.

($1 = 93.2100 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)