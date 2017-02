Microsoft chairman Bill Gates attends the Microsoft Shareholders meeting at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington on November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co said on Monday that it will brief on a tie-up with Microsoft Corp in Tokyo at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT).

Various automakers, such as Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, have tied up with Microsoft in the field of car telematics.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)